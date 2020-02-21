Community rallies behind Lackawanna County man in need of heart transplant

A little downward dog could raise the money needed to help the father of two. It’s just one of several community events this weekend.

Several communities in Lackawanna County are coming together Friday night and Saturday to help a father of two who will soon undergo a heart transplant.

The events are all to help Liam McAndrew of Jefferson Township.

Liam's heart transplant could happen any day. His family and friends are rallying to make sure when it does take place and Liam's off work for a year to recover, that he can solely focus on just getting better and not financial concerns.

Newswatch 16’ s Ryan Leckey shared Liam's story from the Clarks Summit area on Friday.

An event tonight, Friday, Feb. 21, and tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 22, are open to the public to help raise cash for the cause.

Love for Liam event details

What: Love for Liam

When: Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.

Where: La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly Street, Dunmore

Cost: The event costs $25 a person and includes food and drinks.

HEAD HERE for the event page.

Yoga For Liam event details

What: Yoga for Liam

Where: Both Mission Yoga locations



Clarks Summit Area

639 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township

Class schedule for Saturday in the Clarks Summit area

8:30 a.m. Hot Pilates

8:30 a.m. Slow Flow Yoga

10 a.m. Detox Flow Yoga

4:30 p.m. Hot Power Yoga



Scranton Location

1440 Capouse Avenue, Scranton

Class schedule for Saturday at the Scranton location

8:30 a.m. Vigorous Flow Yoga

10 a.m. Open Level Yoga

Noon Aerial Yoga - Donation must be made online to reserve this class

2 p.m. Restorative Yoga

4 p.m. Ballet

HEAD HERE for the Mission Yoga event page.

Back story of Liam from his family

Friends & family of Scranton native Liam McAndrew see him as a genuine person whose name brings a smile to their faces. He was your typical healthy guy back in 2004 when he suddenly began struggling to breathe. Upon hospitalization, Liam was initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia, and further examination revealed he was in congestive heart failure. McAndrew was transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where tests revealed the Coxsackie B virus had caused his cardiomyopathy.