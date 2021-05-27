Healthy, historic happening: Wilkes-Barre's 'Walkitecture' officially launches this holiday weekend

If you're a fan of architecture and history, then you might want to step into a new, free interactive program hitting one part of Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new, creative campaign aimed at getting you moving and highlighting some of Wilkes-Barre's rich history is heating up for summer fun.

Newswatch 16 first told you about the "Walkitecture" event back in April.

Organizers of the program consider Memorial Weekend the official launch of the campaign.

And now with warmer weather upon us, the Wilkes-Barre Health Department hopes more people will give the tour a go.

It's called "Walkitecture," a 2.2-mile walking tour of the city.

The interactive event takes you on a stroll through Wilkes-Barre's downtown historic district. There are 23 points of interest that are highlighted on the tour.

The 2.2. mile trek syncs up with a free app that'll teach participants about the significance of the neighborhood and its buildings.

The walking tour was named "Walkitecture" to highlight the incredible architecture of the route.

"Walkitecture" signed agreements with Apple and Android to put the APP live and make it available online.

You can find the Google Play APP at this link.