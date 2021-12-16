Giddy up! Don’t miss these horse-drawn carriage rides to benefit the Lackawanna Historical Society

It’s a way to experience the festive sights of Scranton and learn about our area’s rich history.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Historical Society is gearing up for a second annual event that brings people together to enjoy downtown Scranton’s holiday décor and celebrate the city’s historical architecture.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event from Brookvalley Farm in Fell Township.

The farm’s horses, which live at the place just outside of Carbondale, are the four-legged heroes helping to make the holiday event possible.

What to expect

(Information is from the organizers)

Marvel at Scranton's exceptional and varied architecture and listen to surprising tales about some of the city’s prominent buildings as you ride along in a horse-drawn wagon through downtown Scranton. Along the way, you’ll learn about the history, design, and craftsmanship of such that built the Electric City.

Dates & times:

Thursday, December 16, 2021

5 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Additional date may be added if the event sells out, most likely Tuesday, December 28 at 5 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where to meet:

Lackawanna Historical Society Headquarters

The Catlin House

232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton

The cost is $25 per person. The money raised helps the Lackawanna Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, continue to fund programs in our community.

Reservations required: