Gentex helps healthcare workers

Newswatch 16 got a rare inside look at the department of defense contractor and how it is helping area doctors and nurses on the frontlines.

A global company based in Lackawanna County known for making products to protect people in war zones is now ramping up production to protect our area’s healthcare workers.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a rare look at how Gentex Corporation is making lifesaving equipment for local doctors and nurses.

Gentex is considered an essential business because of its contracts with the department of defense. The Frieders own and operate the fourth-generation family-owned business.

For 125 years, Gentex Corporation has made a global impact designing and manufacturing equipment to protect people in some of the most intense and dangerous situations.

“Anything from pilot equipment to ballistic helmets to communications equipment,” Gentex Corporation CEO L.P. Frieder III said.

Gentex employs around 1,000 people at six locations around the globe. While most are now working from home, employees still found a way to team up to come to the rescue of healthcare workers on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

”For me to start thinking about someone in an E.R., in as dangerous an environment as somebody in Iraq, is mind-blowing,” Frieder said.

It’s why the workforce at Gentex wanted to help, especially since his employees in Simpson know many local healthcare workers personally. Gentex is now cranking out more lifesaving products.

One device is called the Pureflow 3,000.

“It provides facial and respiratory protection,” Gentex Technician Kim Quinn said.

One thousand of those high-tech shields will be made this month alone.

”Gentex has already made and delivered these units around the area, including to Wayne Memorial Hospital, Geisinger CMC, and Moses Taylor Hospitals,” Quinn said.

The Pureflow 3,000's are just a start. There are also special protective hoods along with 320 safety glasses. The glasses were made and donated by the Gentex optical division.

There is also more sewing than usual happening inside the Lackawanna County facility. Employees are helping to make 350 medical masks a week for area healthcare workers.

It’s an idea Gentex credits to the Jessup based company M-T-L. The business donated a slew of specially made fabrics to Gentex. You may have seen MTL’s work, featuring Scranton landmarks, on the restaurant seats at POSH in the Electric City.

The new effort at Gentex to help healthcare workers comes on the heels of its other responsibilities for the department of defense.

”Helmets for our first responders, military around the world protecting us right now even during this tough time during the pandemic,” Gentex General Manager Pat Stallings said.

Gentex CEO L.P. Frieder is grateful for his team’s ongoing efforts. He said, “They are stepping up and making me really proud.”

Although some companies, including General Motors, were required to make protective products by the Defense Production Act. However, Gentex was not. The company and its employees did it on their own.

Gentex is hiring

If you’re looking for work, Gentex is looking for people with varied skill levels in manufacturing operations, which includes sewing, industrial assembly, heavy press operators, and general manufacturing experience.

Learn more about these positions and apply at this link.

Volunteer sewers needed