Gearing up for Pittston's St. Patrick's Parade & festivities

The luck of the Irish is landing in Luzerne County this weekend.

With March upon us, that means time to celebrate all things Irish across our area.

Now through the end of the month, many cities in our area, including Pittston, are hosting St. Patrick's Parades.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted Pittston's plans for Saturday, March 6, 2020.

It all begins with a Leprechaun Loop at 11 a.m.It's a fun 1-mile run/walk event. Head here to sign up online and learn more about the course.

The parade committee plans to donate the money raised from the race to WNEP's Ryan's Ryan 11. Ryan's Run helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spearheads the charity campaign.

Pittston's St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon.

There are also many more St. Patrick's parades hitting our area this month.