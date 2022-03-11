Calling all future troopers! Camp Cadet now taking applications for summer

It's time to start thinking about warm-weather fun, and one camp this July around Scranton could shine a light on all things law enforcement for area kids.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If your youngster has an interest in law enforcement, maybe a career in other aspects of the criminal justice system, Camp Cadet could be just the summertime activity to check out.

Camp Cadet is run by a nonprofit that's affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the program on Friday with members of the Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore.

Get involved:

CLICK HERE to apply for Troop "R's" Camp Cadet. Note: This specific Camp Cadet is geared toward ages 13 to 15 who live in the following counties: Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties.

Don't live in one of those counties?

Click here to find a Camp Cadet in your community. Head to the link, find your county letter, then click the corresponding box below the map. Once on a new page, you can scroll down to the "Camp Cadet" section to find the specific information.

When Camp Cadet is held:

Troop "R's" Camp Cadet will be held at Marywood University in Lackawanna County this summer from Sunday, July 17, 2022, through Friday, July 22, 2022.

About the program

Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of thirteen to fifteen. The camp is held at various locations throughout the State and staffed by Troopers, local police officers and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similar to training at the police academy. All participants who attend camp cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth.