From surviving to thriving: Micro event spaces see boom in business

Some bright, colorful, and not so typical spaces that are normally used for just small gatherings are serving a whole new purpose during the pandemic.

From snagging that perfect social media snapshot to finding a venue that's safe to say "I do," micro event spaces are seeing quite the customers lately during the pandemic.

You might be amazed at some of the reasons why folks are renting out these spaces.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted a few of these local micro event spaces Tuesday.

Chippy White Table

One included Chippy White Table near Tunkhannock. This event space isn't only booming with smaller weddings, it also has become a hot spot for people booking timeslots in the venue to snag that picture-perfect social media snapshot, maternity photos or family pics. Those who run the space in Wyoming County say in addition to people holding small weddings and photoshoots at their venue, they're also busy styling backyard weddings and events. "We tell visual stories through hosting with a collection of personal artifacts that connect us in a meaningful way. Think of us as the icing on your cake. We have a curated collection of unique goods that cater to a mix of tastes, things like furniture, tabletop, and one-of-a-kind details."

Chippy White Table has a few spots left in 2020 for photoshoots, whereas other venues featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning, including Promise Ridge in the Stroudsburg area, are booked solid through June 2021.

Promise Ridge in the Poconos

Alisa Tongg, a celebrant who officiates weddings, runs Promise Ridge. Alisa says when the pandemic started, her already busy event space, in her own backyard, got even busier with couples looking to hold smaller, more intimate weddings.

Alisa describes her venue as a special ceremony space she cultivated at her home in the Pocono Mountains. It's "for those wishing to have a small casual wedding ceremony in a beautiful natural setting—in the woods of the Pocono Mountains overlooking the Appalachian Trail ridge." While Chippy White Table is a venue people can book for photoshoots/snagging that perfect Instagram shot, Promise Ridge, which again, is booked through June 2021, is only available for small, private weddings. It is not open to the public for photoshoots as it is also the home/land owned by Alisa Tongg.

The Girl Who Played With Plants

The Girl Who Played With Plants is another small, unique event space that's also seen an uptick in smaller gatherings since the pandemic began. It's located at 131 North Main Street in Pittston.

Owner Marlene Verdine says in addition to hosting small weddings, bridal showers, and similar activities, she also offers planting workshops where she teaches guests how to decorate things like a terra cotta planter in addition to short plant lessons. People are also taught how to replant items into a decorated pot. The venue features music and is BYOB.

The class schedule is featured on social media accounts: @thegirlwhoplayedwithplants.

Marlene also does custom made plant favors/ crowns and hosts special events for up to 50 guests.

She told Newswatch 16 her shop in Pittston has seen an increase in small gatherings with folks looking for everything from rental space for events, including micro weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, Christmas parties, photography, video space, and more.

During COVID, Marlene says plant sales have been very good. "It's giving people something positive to look forward to, especially because it's air purifying for your home."