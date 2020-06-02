Study Hard Project: Free peer tutoring program launches

A new and free program aimed at helping students succeed in school is launching soon in our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Getting a child a private tutor to improve their grades isn’t always easy and can often cost big bucks.

But a new and free program launching in our area for all students from anywhere could fill the gap.

It’s part of a new program called “Study Hard Project.”

The program is spearheaded by Wyoming Seminary High School student Ava Hazzouri.

The project launches this Sunday inside the “Stories Literacy Center” on the second floor at The Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the project that’s all about students helping students.

Ava shared why she rallied her friends and teachers to get the program off the ground. Ava says she has experienced learning challenges as a child and really saw the benefits of having one-on-one help. “Everyone deserves access to that help,” Ava said.

Ava also stressed that the benefits of peer-tutoring are not only for the tutored but for the tutors, too, as peer-tutoring increases performance and confidence for everyone involved.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Free peer tutoring for middle and high school students

WHEN: Starts Sunday, Feb. 9

TIME: Each session is from 10 a.m. to noon (runs throughout the school year). However, students are only expected to remain in the space for the duration of their individual sessions. Individual sessions are approximately 45 minutes.

WHERE: Stories Literacy Center, The Marketplace At Steamtown (2nd Floor) in Scranton.

Click here to register! You can also email avahazzouri@gmail.com or follow @studyhardnepa on Instagram for details and to schedule your tutoring session. While drop-ins are welcome, registered students will get priority placement with tutors.

AGENDA: Each week, they offer a free snack, sponsored by local businesses, grocery stores and friends of #StudyHard. During the first 15-minutes of each session, students learn the study strategy of the week. Then, students are assigned a tutor to meet their needs. Each student should bring the materials they need help with. If they don’t have their books, the tutors will be provided with resources to help students the best they can.

All students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, who can sign students in and out, for both drop-off and pick-up.

Tutors in 9th to 12th grades also wanted. Head here for more info.

Study Hard Project Mission

The Study Hard Project is on a mission to level the academic playing field for middle and high school students in Scranton, PA and it’s neighboring communities. We provide academic help, study skills and support to underserved, interested middle school and high school students in Northeastern Pennsylvania. We are available to all local students looking to meet their academic potential.