Beat the blahs of winter: skate into free fun in Jim Thorpe

A cool spot in Carbon County could have you sliding into free family fun. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited Jim Thorpe's ice rink at Sam Miller Field.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Because of the pandemic, sometimes finding safe fun and free outdoor activities is not always easy.

But how do free ice skating and free skate rentals sound?

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this venue in Jim Thorpe on Friday along with a few other places to play and soak in entertainment in this part of Carbon County.

Ryan highlighted what to expect when visiting the free community pop-up ice rink. It was created by the Jim Thorpe Community Athletic Association.

The ice rink is positioned just off to the right of the first baseline at Sam Miller field.

Times & location:

Venue: The Ice Rink at Sam Miller Field

The Ice Rink at Sam Miller Field Address: 210 North Avenue, Jim Thorpe

210 North Avenue, Jim Thorpe Facilities & attendant available

Times: Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekends: noon to 8 p.m.

Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekends: noon to 8 p.m. Free Ice Skating

Contact info: Click here for the Ice Rink's Facebook page.

Head here to connect to the Sam Miller Field Facebook page.

You're encouraged to visit those social media pages before your visit to make sure the ice rink is open since it's weather-dependent.

Other Carbon County venues:

If you're planning a visit to the Jim Thorpe area over the next month or so, here are some other places you might want to visit or plan a trip to in Carbon County.

They include the Mauch Chunk Opera House. The venue reopens on March 12 with concerts. Social distancing and masks are required. Learn more at this link or call (570) 325-0249.