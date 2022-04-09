Put up your dukes! Free event uses boxing to help people take a swing at Parkinson’s

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. To help bring awareness to the disease & show the benefits of boxing to help minimize the symptoms, check out this free event.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Parkinson's disease is considered to be among the fastest-growing neurological disorders in the world. Although the average age of diagnosis is usually around 60, some people are being diagnosed earlier in their lives. Symptoms can range from tremors to speech and writing difficulties and more.

But health experts say the earlier someone begins a vigorous exercise program, the better the prognosis and quality of life they may have by slowing down the progression of this disease.

It's why an upcoming free event at Rock Steady boxing of NEPA hopes to shine a light on how boxing can improve someone's life living with Parkinson's.

Rock Steady Boxing provides people with Parkinson's a way to use a non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness program as a way to help minimize the symptoms of the disease.

Rock Steady Boxing works with people of all ages, men and women, at any stage of their Parkinson's disease.

Rock Steady Boxing NEPA is part of a national program headquartered in Indianapolis.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey stopped by the location in Old Forge that's gearing up for the free event this coming weekend.

Kathy Reap owns a Rock Steady Boxing affiliate in Old Forge and Tunkhannock.

Kathy Reap started Rock Steady Boxing of NEPA in August 2016. Kathy has been a physical therapist for 30 years. Her husband, John, was diagnosed with Parkinson's a year and a half ago, which was her inspiration to start the gym.

Kathy said, "many people believe that either they are not in good enough shape to attend a boxing program like ours or the reverse- that they are not really feeling the limiting effects of their Parkinson's yet, and they wait to get started. By getting folks interested in our workshop with a demonstration class, they'll be able to 'try it out' and see how it could benefit them and that there is a class designed specifically to whatever their situation would be."

Kathy also thinks many people with Parkinson's that may have been quite isolated over the course of this pandemic or that have recently just got diagnosed are unaware of programs like hers, which could help keep them healthier and active much longer.

Free event Saturday, April 9, 2022:

Parkinson's Workshop and Demonstration Class

Who Can Attend: Free and open to the community for anyone with Parkinson's or friend/family of someone with Parkinson's

Date/Time: Saturday, April 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Rocky Steady Boxing of NEPA at 1 Maxson Drive in Old Forge.

What to expect: Participants will have the opportunity to participate in an actual demonstration class of Rock Steady Boxing while learning about how Rock Steady Boxing's fitness program works, which includes exercises from the Parkinson Wellness Recovery program aimed at slowing Parkinson's and keeping moving in a fun and supportive environment.

Contact information:

Kathy Reap

Rock Steady Boxing Owner/Head Coach

Rock Steady Boxing Northeast PA

Old Forge & Tunkhannock

570-817-4307

Email: rsboxingnepa@gmail.com

Phone: 570-817-4307

Website: www.rsboxingnepa.com

Facebook

1 Maxson Drive

Old Forge, PA 18518

1 Maxson Drive Old Forge, PA 18518 RSB Northeast PA - Tunkhannock Location

112 River St.

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Find a Rocky Steady Boxing Gym

near you!

If you don't live in Old Forge, where the free event is being held, you can find a Rock Steady Boxing Affiliate by heading to this link and typing in your zip code.

Another fundraising event:

Another event underway, as part of Parkinson's Awareness Month, ties into a fundraising campaign. It's called Pushups 4 Parkinson's.

According to Kathy at Rock Steady Boxing of NEPA, anyone from the public can support the cause by doing 10 pushups, donating $10, and challenging 10 family or friends to do the same. We want to get the message out to the public, and especially to anyone that has Parkinson's or knows someone with Parkinson's, that there is hope, and they, too, can PUSH UP and push back against Parkinson's. "

The fundraiser is aiming for a goal of 10,000 pushups and raising $10,000.

Anyone can participate, and they can do this from the comfort of their own home or gym. On Facebook, Kathy's crew will be posting videos of people doing their 10 pushups anywhere in the community - in parks, local businesses, etc. We'll also show people how anyone can do this by demonstrating various modified pushups that anyone can perform.

How to donate:

Log onto www.my1010.org. Participants can log their 10 pushups, donate $10, and challenge 10 friends or family to do the same. All pushups and donations made at www.my1010.org during the month of April 2022 will be credited toward the efforts of Rock Steady Boxing Northeast PA. Donations will support the local RSB program and The Parkinson's Foundation.

