Free arts program for seniors

Getting senior citizens out of their homes to experience all sorts of art is the goal behind a free program now underway in Lackawanna County.

There’s a new program that’s coloring the world of senior citizens in Lackawanna County.

It’s called “Arts for Life.” The program is for caregivers, caretakers, and other older adults 60 and up. The event also gives caregivers a break.

Those teaching seniors are artists that have been vetted by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

In addition to learning painting, poetry, and creative writing, seniors are also given tickets to see shows at Broadway Theatre of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Ballet Theatre, as well as special classes at the Everhart Museum in Scranton.

The program was founded by Dr. Catherine Richmond-Cullen, an assistant professor at the University of Scranton.

Dr. Cullen conducted research that was published in Educational Gerontology, 2018. Her study identified self-reported loneliness in older adults in our area, and Arts for Life is hoping to provide a solution.

You do not have to live in Lackawanna County to participate.

Where the program runs

Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Taylor Community Center.

700 South Main Street, Taylor PA 18510

Free Classes and Lunch Painting with Earl Lehman

Thursday: 11 a.m. to noon at the Jewish Home of Northeastern Pennsylvania

1101 Vine Street Scranton, PA 18510

1101 Vine Street Scranton, PA 18510

Friday: 11 a.m. to noon at the Abington Senior Center

1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Questions? Contact Liz Faist at 570-876-9253