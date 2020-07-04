Formal wear businesses take huge hit

Many are usually getting ready to celebrate some of life's biggest moments this time of year, including proms and weddings. However, it's all on hold now.

This is the time of year when proms and weddings are usually underway. However, that's certainly not happening this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many small businesses that rely on that seasonal income are taking a huge hit.

Whether it's big formal wear companies like Tuxedo by Sarno in Scranton or others around the country, they're all bracing to lose millions this year.

But it's not only businesses suffering. One place in central Pennsylvania is losing out on funds from gowns and dresses that are normally used to provide crucial help to victims of domestic violence.

" We are what I call 'a high-end thrift store.' Everything we sell is donated from the community," Kahlie DeHotman with the "The Boutique" said.

Normally this time of year, the nonprofit in Lycoming County raises a lot of money for two shelters located inside the YWCA. Both of them help women.

One shelter takes care of victims of domestic violence. The other helps the homeless. No sales of those discounted prom and other formal wear dresses this spring means no money for those causes.

" With the coronavirus going on, we've definitely seen a drop off in business. We haven't been able to be open," added DeHotman.

It's a common side effect of the pandemic. Many small businesses, including Tuxedo by Sarno, are also hurting.

" We do 50 percent of our volume between April 15 to June 15. This is our Christmas time," Mark Sarno with Tuxedo by Sarno said.

The 80-year-old family business would normally employ 350 people around this time of year. Now, it's bracing for a big overall loss this spring at all its 11 stores in two states.

" I would say it's probably in the millions," Sarno said.

But the Sarno's location in Scranton along South Washington Avenue has found something positive in all of this. The people here are using the company's massive washing and sanitizing machines to clean the masks of healthcare workers, and they want to do more!

"If there's anybody out there, any of the medical professionals out there, hospitals, or another company that needs additional cleaning or sanitizing, please give us a call, and we'd be happy to help," Sarno said.

Healthcare company in need of sanitizing or cleaning help?

You can reach Tuxedo by Sarno at 570-344 -3616.

So far, Tuxedo by Sarno is already making a difference for "Masked Bandits," which are helping area healthcare workers. Head here to learn more about the group.

Mark Sarno also told Newswatch 16, it's not just formal wear businesses taking a huge hit right now, but all of those companies involved in life's celebrations which include area floral shops, limo companies, caterers, and wedding photographers.

