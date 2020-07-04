Formal wear businesses take huge hit

This is the time of year when proms and weddings are usually underway. However, that's certainly not happening this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many small businesses that rely on that seasonal income are taking a huge hit.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared this story on Tuesday.
Whether it's big formal wear companies like Tuxedo by Sarno in Scranton or others around the country, they're all bracing to lose millions this year.
But it's not only businesses suffering. One place in central Pennsylvania is losing out on funds from gowns and dresses that are normally used to provide crucial help to victims of domestic violence.
" We are what I call 'a high-end thrift store.' Everything we sell is donated from the community," Kahlie DeHotman with the "The Boutique" said.
Normally this time of year, the nonprofit in Lycoming County raises a lot of money for two shelters located inside the YWCA. Both of them help women.
One shelter takes care of victims of domestic violence. The other helps the homeless. No sales of those discounted prom and other formal wear dresses this spring means no money for those causes.
" With the coronavirus going on, we've definitely seen a drop off in business. We haven't been able to be open," added DeHotman.
It's a common side effect of the pandemic. Many small businesses, including Tuxedo by Sarno, are also hurting.
" We do 50 percent of our volume between April 15 to June 15. This is our Christmas time," Mark Sarno with Tuxedo by Sarno said.
The 80-year-old family business would normally employ 350 people around this time of year. Now, it's bracing for a big overall loss this spring at all its 11 stores in two states.
" I would say it's probably in the millions," Sarno said.
But the Sarno's location in Scranton along South Washington Avenue has found something positive in all of this. The people here are using the company's massive washing and sanitizing machines to clean the masks of healthcare workers, and they want to do more!
"If there's anybody out there, any of the medical professionals out there, hospitals, or another company that needs additional cleaning or sanitizing, please give us a call, and we'd be happy to help," Sarno said.
Healthcare company in need of sanitizing or cleaning help?
You can reach Tuxedo by Sarno at 570-344 -3616.
So far, Tuxedo by Sarno is already making a difference for "Masked Bandits," which are helping area healthcare workers. Head here to learn more about the group.
Mark Sarno also told Newswatch 16, it's not just formal wear businesses taking a huge hit right now, but all of those companies involved in life's celebrations which include area floral shops, limo companies, caterers, and wedding photographers.
Facts on The Boutique in Williamsport courtesy of Kahlie DeHotman, Manager:
- The Boutique is a high-end thrift store located on the first floor of the YWCA Northcentral PA building at 815 W 4th Street in Williamsport, PA
- 100% of profits from The Boutique and Cinderella's Closet go toward funding our Liberty House and Wise Options shelters here on-site that provide housing, security, advocacy, and life skills training for homeless women & children as well as victims of domestic and sexual abuse. They also provide community education.
- Cinderella's Closet is our annual event that provides new and like-new prom gowns at $10-15 apiece to area students who otherwise could not afford to attend prom. They usually help over 100 girls every year.
- Donations for Cinderella's Closet are accepted year-round at our location.
- They are currently not accepting donations of any form until the coronavirus threat has passed. After that, donations for The Boutique or the shelters may be brought to our location Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Boutique is extremely affordable (you can purchase an entire outfit for $12 or less), but they pride ourselves on offering a higher quality selection and experience than other area thrift stores
- Monetary donations to support the shelters may always be given at their website.
- More information about The Boutique and its hours and events may be found on their Facebook page.
- Cinderella's Closet's revenue would typically generate about $2,000 – equating to 2 ½ months of shelter and legal advocacy for their clients.
- The Boutique's revenue monthly is approximately $5,000. So, every month they're closed, they're losing valuable dollars.
- Besides their Boutique Manager Kahlie, Boutique operations are handled by a team of 45 volunteers, many of whom are retirees who are in the COVID-19 danger zone. Staying closed has helped keep them safe.
- As of June 30, 2019, over 1,700 women, children, and men were provided services through the YW's domestic violence and/or homeless programs.
- The Boutique opened in June of 2013. They hope to celebrate our 7th anniversary this June, after COVID-19 has passed, with special sales and events.
- Questions about The Boutique can be directed to Kahlie DeHotman through their Facebook page or her email address at kdehotman@gmail.com.