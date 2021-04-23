Female athletes twice as likely as men to suffer concussions, often more severe

As more sports medicine research evolves, the underlying message continues to show that women are more prone to concussions compared to men.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With many young women and girls in our area playing fall sports, more research continues to stress the importance of taking a proactive approach to prevent ACL injuries and concussions, just to name a few steps in sports safety.

Healthcare providers in our area, including those at Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates in Scranton, say concussions among female athletes are more common than males and usually more severe. However; there’s not as much discussion/buzz about the impact on this topic on women vs. men.

The pros at NE Rehab, including doctors and physical therapists, helped shine a light on this topic and provide tips for parents and athletes.

Physical therapist Maurya Mellody-Carr says there have been several recent studies that suggest female athletes may be more prone to concussions. It’s attributed to their neuronal make-up in the brain. Also, females have a decreased girth and strength in the neck region which may also play a role in these concussions.

Maurya stresses that there are ways to help prevent a concussion in female athletes with specific neck exercises. At NE Rehab, she often uses something called an "iron neck," which is a halo device for strengthening the neck.

Experts suggest that any type of head injury during athletics should always be looked at by a medical professional.

Also on Thursday’s show, Dr. Sheryl Oleski addressed knee issues among female athletes and why they are more susceptible to ACL injuries. She discussed the more importance of athletes working in exercises that help reduce ACL injuries with specific exercises, core work and gluteal strengthening as well as jump landing work.

Dr. Oleski also shared a few tips female athletes can consider to improve their overall health on and off the field:

Other things parents should consider with their daughters is being aware of any disordered eating, osteoporosis and any disturbances in their menstrual cycle.

