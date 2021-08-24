Fancy furniture raising funds: Local artists deck out Adirondack chairs to support downtown events in Hawley

HAWLEY, Pa. — A summertime event is underway in part of Wayne County.
It's called "Pick Your Seat." It ties into an Adirondack chair online auction to benefit the downtown Hawley Partnership.
The online auction is underway now through 2 p.m. this Saturday, August 28, 2021, on this Facebook post below. You can also access it here.
Artist details
The event involves 16 artists who have painted 16 different Adirondack chairs. Organizers did this as a way to create a functional piece of art.
Proceeds from the chair auction go to the Downtown Hawley Partnership for all community events such as Hawley Hoedown, Winterfest, and other projects that are in the works!
Another big happening this week in the Poconos
Wally Lake Fest is also on tap this coming weekend. It runs from Friday, August 27, through Sunday, August 29, 2021. You can learn more specifics on the event's Facebook page at this link or the website here.
More details on the chair auction, artist, and sponsor information:
Chair Auction Sponsors:
