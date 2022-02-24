Family fitness fun: Indoor triathlon returns to Marywood University this weekend

Not everyone might be able to do a full triathlon (swim, bike and run). But, a family-friendly event hitting Lackawanna County on Sunday might just change your mind.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After COVID-19 put the brakes on a family-friendly indoor triathlon in Lackawanna County for two years, it's back!

The event is hoping to make a real splash again this Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Marywood University.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey showed how it's all going to play out.

The event is called "The Race Under The Roof."

It's a family-friendly indoor triathlon.

The event is for all ages and is open to the public.

You do not have to be a student or employee of Marywood to participate.

The indoor tri takes in the Center for Athletics and Wellness at Marywood University in the Scranton area.

This is the second year Marywood is hosting the event.

How it works:

10 Minute Swim

10 Minute Transition

25 Minute Bike

5 Minute Transition

20 Minute Run

How to sign up:

Head here to sign up and learn about how the event works!

The cost:

The cost is $30.00 for an individual.

$50 for a relay team.

$25.00 for students at Marywood and the University of Scranton. See your student affairs office for the promo code.

The indoor triathlon features 16 athlete heats that will begin every 45 minutes, starting at 7:30 AM.

Questions?

Contact the race director Brendan Wilson at bwilson2116@gmail.com or call him at 518-527-5885. Reach out if you only want to do one event and need help finding a team.

Who it helps:

The money raised benefits Marywood Pacers Aquatics Club, a swim team comprised of local students high school-aged or younger.

Connect on Facebook:

Head here for the Facebook event page.