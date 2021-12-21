Elf on the Shelf: Snapshots show the magic of Christmas inside area homes

From toilet papering homes and classrooms, so many of you shared your hilarious "Elf on the Shelf" moments with Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “Elf on the Shelf” is based on a children’s book focusing on a Christmas tradition where elves surprise a child in various scenarios and report back to Santa each night on whether that kiddo has been naughty or nice.

In so many homes across our area, the magic of Christmas is alive and well, and for a number of area kids, it’s that “Elf on the Shelf” like Opie from Jessup who are really helping the share the spirit of the season. Of course, Opie is just one of Santa’s many helpers.

Evergreen in Pottsville is another elf who Steph McDonald says might need to work on his aviation skills after landing in their family’s Christmas tree.

Others are showing up with unforgettable surprises.

Including here in Scranton, Carlos the elf surprised little Mattingly with tickets to the Pentatonix Christmas Show in Hershey.

His mom summed it right up. A first concert plus his favorite band equals a very happy little boy.

As for the history behind this widely popular tradition, it stems from the children’s book “Elf on the Shelf” written by former teacher Chanda Bell and her mom Carol in 2005 over a cup of tea.

According to its creators, the story is based on Scandinavian tradition featuring a scout elf from the North Pole who was sent by Santa Claus to monitor a kid’s behavior.

The elf then reports back to Santa on whether that kiddo has been naughty or nice.

To date, “Elf on the Shelf” has sold 13 million books and elves since its 2005 release, along with other themed products.

It's a Christmas tradition that’s become quite super in so many homes, managing to continue to scare up some fun this holiday season.