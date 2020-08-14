Dushore stylists team up to offer free haircuts to Sullivan County students

Hairstylists in Dushore are partnering to give back to local students. But decking out hairdos isn't the only thing this group is working on.

An event in Dushore might just be a breath of fresh "hair" for students in the Sullivan County School District.

Local stylists in this community are teaming up to offer free haircuts to students in the district this weekend, and that's not all.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event.

As part of Sunday's free outdoor hair cutting event in Dushore, the stylists are also collecting donations to help buy students winter coats in Sullivan County.

The collection and winter coat goal is a collaboration between the local stylists and the Knights of Columbus in this part of Sullivan County.

For years, the Knights of Columbus in the Dushore area has purchased winter coats for kids in need.

Free Haircut Details:

When: Sunday, August 16, 2020

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Outside at the Dushore Borough Building Parking Lot

215 Julia Street

215 Julia Street Who Can Attend: Any student in the Sullivan County School District. No appointments are necessary.

All participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks at the event.