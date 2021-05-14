Drop the Top: Huge happening for Jeep lovers to help cancer patients in Luzerne County

An organization known as BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club is rallying jeep lovers around our area to cruise for a cause. The event helps cancer patients.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's a way to go topless this weekend, with your jeep, that is!

Go Topless Day is an annual worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate the start of Spring by taking off their Jeep tops.

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club is hosting a Go Topless Day event this Saturday, May 15, at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township in Luzerne County. The event benefits the cancer resource and wellness center Candy's Place.

The event will start off at Candy's Place at 190 Welles Street in Forty Fort at 10:00 a.m.

Go Topless Convoy will depart from Candy's Place approximately at 11:15 a.m and start out on a breathtaking country ride through the Back Mountain area and along the Susquehanna River. Upon arrival at Frances Slocum State Park, the jeeps will take a slow tour of the park and then be parked for the judging contests.

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club is a family-oriented Jeep club based out of northeastern Pennsylvania that was founded on September 11, 2019.

Fun for the whole family

There will be:

Jeeps, Jeeps, and more Jeeps.

Jeep judging contests with trophies.

Canoe and paddleboat rental available on the 165-acre lake

13.7 miles of hiking and biking trails.

A full playground for children

Food by Pizza Bella of Dallas Pa.

Raffle baskets with prizes

Camping is available

Social distance picnic areas if desired

Guest appearances from the Ice Cream Truck 1961, Trading Faces Fact Art, The Sky Zone, Jeep & Discover NEPA

This is the outdoors people Go Topless event to be at in 2021.

About Candy’s Place

Candy's Place is a cancer and wellness resource center for those living with cancer and their loved ones

Candy’s Place was founded in memory of Candice Vincent-Mamary. As a mother, wife, daughter, sister, a renowned social worker in our community, and a friend to all, Candy brightened every room she entered and charmed everyone she met.

Candy gave her time generously and indiscriminately. She loved her family, friends and the emotionally disturbed children with whom she worked tirelessly. Always admired by many for her integrity, honesty, and dedication to human rights and social justice, her memory is highly revered for her commitment and accomplishments as a social worker.

Candy led a very active and healthy lifestyle and was not a smoker. But, in 1997, Candy was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer. She was determined to make something positive out of a difficult situation. Her famous line was, “No negativity in my aura.” Although Candy struggled valiantly with her disease, she lost her battle with lung cancer only six months after being diagnosed with the disease. Right before she died, she told her sister, Penny, that she wanted something good to come out of her disease.

Penny kept her promise to her sister. In 1998, with the help of family and friends, Candy’s Place was founded. The organization really began at Penny’s kitchen table where family and friends would gather to form an organization that would become a valued resource center for those living with cancer and their families.

Event details: