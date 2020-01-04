Doggie daycares help workers on frontlines

While many businesses have been forced to shut down in the wake of COVID-19, some doggie daycares are really coming to the rescue of first responders and others.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — For the happy hounds at Puppy Paradise in Lackawanna County, their puppy playtime is basically business as usual.

Owner Steve Millan says his place is following Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture Guidelines, which allows facilities that care for pets to stay open to help out essential employees on the frontlines.

"We have to help the healthcare workers and law enforcement. They still need to go to work and perform their duties, and we need to take care of their dogs while they are at work," Puppy Paradise Owner Steve Millan said.

Only one of four Puppy Paradise locations is currently open. It's located in Dickson City.

As for the handoff between pet parents and the doggie daycare staff?

"When the pet parents come in the front door, they will drop their leash. The dog is always excited to be here. So they will run back to me. We are more than 6 feet away at that point," Millan said.

Puppy Paradise is asking its regular customers, who aren't working on the frontlines, to stay home with their pets as a way to keep everyone safer.

Even though this company has remained open, the business has still taken a major hit.

"We have 4 locations, and we have 34 workers. We're down to 2 locations now (which changed to one after our Newswatch 16 interview), and we are just keeping it to three to four workers, which includes me and my wife" Millan said.

Speaking of our four-legged friends, many area shelters could really use foster parents right now. Some are getting creative with pet adoptions all over the country. Pet pros say now might actually be a good time to bring home a new pet since everyone in your family is around, and there's plenty of time to train them.