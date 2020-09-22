DIY ideas to season up the first day of fall

Tuesday, September 22, is the first day of fall.
Newswatch 16 is getting you AUTUMNatically excited about all things pumpkin and then some!
Our Ryan Leckey visited Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock.
Owners Sherri and Kevin Kukuchka offered several ideas to spice up fall fun, including tips to pick out the perfect pumpkin along with ways to cut down on your carving time. Check out some carving tips at the bottom of the post.
The pair also shared details on Creekside's newest fall attraction, the Pumpkin Walk.
Due to COVID-19, the Pumpkin Walk will be held in place of the usual "Pumpkin House" to minimize crowds and to promote social distancing in a safe outdoor fall attraction.
Pumpkin walk details:
- What: The Pumpkin Walk (Rain or Shine) - New Daytime Outdoor Event
- Where: Creekside Gardens, 4 Village Ln, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
- When: Starts Friday, October 2. Continues Wednesdays through Sundays
- until November 1.
- Times: Tickets are available only online and are sold in two-hour time slots. Choose your date and time slot when purchasing your ticket. Ticket times are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets $9 per person ages four and up. There's no charge for ages three and under.
Tickets are required: Head here for event details and to get tickets.
Tickets will not be sold at the door in order to prevent large crowds and to help adhere to state guidelines during COVID-19.
What to expect at the Pumpkin Walk:
Participants can wander through Creekside's gardens and enjoy pumpkins creatively arranged into mosaics of color. There will be many painted pumpkins on display as well, along with some other fun creations!
Kids and adults are welcome to come in costume. A fun scavenger hunt to find certain pumpkins will be fun for all!
Lots of photo opportunities and family fun will be here. Those attending are invited to bring a snack or pack a lunch to enjoy if they choose.
Pumpkin carving tips
Courtesy of Creekside Gardens
- Using a carving saw is a great way for kids and adults to enjoy carving safely.
- Carving designs that are 360 degrees on pumpkins is a cool way to make a lantern pumpkin, which can be viewed all around. This can also be done using drill bits!
- Cutting a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin to start gutting it works great. This way, your carved pumpkin is one piece (no lid). It also allows all the light to shine through your carving and not escape out of the lid.
- A pumpkin carving bit is a fast way to gut many pumpkins quickly. It's great for a carving party.
- A bleach and water solution is a great way to extend the life of your carving (probably lasting up to 4-6 days). Also, keep your carved pumpkin out of direct sunlight - it's a killer! A cool shady spot in the day is best.
- Painting your design on your pumpkin early is a great way to enjoy your pumpkin for weeks before carving.