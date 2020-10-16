DIY Halloween ideas for safer trick-or-treating

Looking for creative ways to trick or treat this year during the pandemic? Newswatch 16 has a few suggestions, with safety in mind, thanks to many of you.

When it comes to trick-or-treating this year, it’s on in some communities and called off in others.

If your town is still planning to welcome ghoulish goblins to your door this season, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey shared some DIY Halloween ideas on Friday.

From Facebook to Instagram, when Newswatch 16 put out the call asking for some of your DIY, Halloween themed suggestions, one of the most popular picks from folks in our area, including from James Cunningham and Ruth Ann Curry, surrounded an Ohio man’s ghoulish good idea that went viral.

It’s a DIY Candy Chute created by Andrew Beattie from the Cincinnati area. It's a way to provide trick or treaters their tasty treats from a distance.

All you need is a long shipping tube, deck it out with some spray paint and duct tape, then attach it to your porch railing. It's a way to send the candy from your porch to your sidewalk in a safe way. Not only does this DIY project promote social distancing, but it’s also more inclusive for those with mobility issues.

Another idea came from Kristan in Schuylkill County. She plans to decorate and pack treats into pumpkins that she’ll place outside her home in Orwigsburg.

Lorie shared another “no contact” idea. She’s considering rigging up a clothesline to her fence. Then, attaching treats to it with clothespins.