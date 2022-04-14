Dig in: It's National Gardening Day

Love fresh fruits and veggies? Here's something we can all dig into. It's National Gardening Day, and if you're struggling with how to get started, help is here.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Looking to up your garden game or just get started? Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with some plant pros in Wyoming County who shared several "news you can use" tips and answered viewers' questions.

It's the day to encourage people to use their green thumb and get gardening!

Today, Thursday, April 14, 2022, is National Garden Day. According to the National Today website, "National Gardening Day was founded by Cool Springs Press in 2018 to celebrate the hobby of gardening and to encourage gardeners to share their expert knowledge."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited Creekside Gardens in the Tunkhannock area. The pros shared tips on how to plan ahead for your garden and offered ideas on what to plant and when along with fielding viewers' questions.

"Gardens are not just oasis for people. They are critical habitats for pollinators like bees, bats, birds, beetles, butterflies, and other animals. That's one reason USDA hosted pollinators at the recent White House Easter Egg Roll and is distributing pollinator-friendly seed packets to the public donated by the Burpee Seed Co. We even have our own apiary on the roof of our Washington headquarters and a live bee cam where you can watch our bees get ready for springtime."

National Gardening Day activities

Sign up for a gardening course

Check your area and see if you can get professional assistance in bringing your garden to its full potential. If you don't have a garden, look for a community gardening area to plant in. Visit your local garden center

If you want to spruce up your garden, visit your local garden center, and you will be amazed at the options available to make your garden look lovely. Share on social media

Make your garden Instagram-ready. Share photos or videos of what you are doing to your garden. Record the gardening process, and be sure to use #NationalGardeningDay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.