Diesel Jam 2021: A celebration of the truck community is back in Lackawanna County at a new venue

Some big boy wheels, mostly powered by diesel, are making a dash to Dickson City this weekend! It all surrounds an event aimed at supporting area students.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A rip-roaring good time is on tap this weekend in one part of Lackawanna County. It's an event that's a true celebration of all things diesel and some seriously souped-up rides.

And this year, a new venue for the Andrew Mazza Diesel Jam, spearheaded by Johnson College.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the Saturday event at its new location, the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City.

What to expect

The event is a celebration of the truck community.

It features diesel, gas, & antique truck show, mobile dyno runs, industry vendors, apparel vendors, food vendors, live entertainment & more.

Proceeds support The Andrew Mazza Foundation, the Johnson College Diesel Truck Technology Program, & scholarships for Johnson College & high school students.

Event details

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021 (Rain or Shine)

Saturday, July 10, 2021 (Rain or Shine) Location: Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City

Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City Admission: Open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free Admittance)

Open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free Admittance) Truck Check-in is at 8 a.m.

Prize Info - according to event organizers:

Trucks can participate in Best in Show, Best Big Rig, Best Tow, Best Pick Up, and Best Antique & Diesel Jam People's Choice.

Cash prizes for the mobile Dyno are $1,000 for Highest Overall Horsepower and Guess Your Horsepower prizes for 1st Place - $800, 2nd Place -$500, 3rd Place - $200, 4th and 5th Place - $100 each.

How to register your truck:

Register your truck for the event and mobile Dyno through the Andrew Mazza Foundation’s website at this link.

Truck registration is a $35 donation.

An additional $100 fee is required to register for the mobile Dyno.

About the Andrew Mazza Foundation:

The organization started in 2016, supports and enriches the community through Andrew’s passions & hobbies. Proceeds raised from Diesel Jam will enhance & expand the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson, provides both high school & Johnson College students with scholarships & serve the community which Andrew called home. Proceeds also aid The Andrew Mazza Foundation's annual Truck-or-Treat community Halloween event in Clifford for children & families in various local school districts.

About Johnson College's Diesel Truck Technology Program