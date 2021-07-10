Diesel Jam 2021: A celebration of the truck community is back in Lackawanna County at a new venue

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A rip-roaring good time is on tap this weekend in one part of Lackawanna County. It's an event that's a true celebration of all things diesel and some seriously souped-up rides.
And this year, a new venue for the Andrew Mazza Diesel Jam, spearheaded by Johnson College.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the Saturday event at its new location, the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City.
What to expect
The event is a celebration of the truck community.
It features diesel, gas, & antique truck show, mobile dyno runs, industry vendors, apparel vendors, food vendors, live entertainment & more.
Proceeds support The Andrew Mazza Foundation, the Johnson College Diesel Truck Technology Program, & scholarships for Johnson College & high school students.
Event details
- Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021 (Rain or Shine)
- Location: Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Dickson City
- Admission: Open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free Admittance)
- Truck Check-in is at 8 a.m.
- Prize Info - according to event organizers:
Trucks can participate in Best in Show, Best Big Rig, Best Tow, Best Pick Up, and Best Antique & Diesel Jam People's Choice.
Cash prizes for the mobile Dyno are $1,000 for Highest Overall Horsepower and Guess Your Horsepower prizes for 1st Place - $800, 2nd Place -$500, 3rd Place - $200, 4th and 5th Place - $100 each.
How to register your truck:
Register your truck for the event and mobile Dyno through the Andrew Mazza Foundation’s website at this link.
Truck registration is a $35 donation.
An additional $100 fee is required to register for the mobile Dyno.
About the Andrew Mazza Foundation:
The organization started in 2016, supports and enriches the community through Andrew’s passions & hobbies. Proceeds raised from Diesel Jam will enhance & expand the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson, provides both high school & Johnson College students with scholarships & serve the community which Andrew called home. Proceeds also aid The Andrew Mazza Foundation's annual Truck-or-Treat community Halloween event in Clifford for children & families in various local school districts.
About Johnson College's Diesel Truck Technology Program
The program's goal is to prepare students as entry-level technicians with the latest information on diagnosis, repair procedures, preventative maintenance, & necessary safety applications in diesel technology. The program graduates more than 20 students each year who directly impact the diesel truck industry, especially in northeast Pennsylvania. To learn more about Johnson College’s Diesel Truck Technology program, visit Johnson.edu, call 1-800-2-WE-WORK, or email enroll@johnson.edu.