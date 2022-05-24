Creating Community: Deutsch Institute continues to expand across northeastern Pennsylvania

A nonprofit that’s been around since 1979 is hoping to help even more people in our area through art, socialization, and recreation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS, Pa. — The Deutsch Institute has been around in our area for 43 years.

The organization has been serving northeastern Pennsylvania since 1979.

The nonprofit is dedicated to “developing and expanding resources and opportunities in order to improve health and well-being for persons with special needs.”

The Deutsch Institute serves five counties in our area and wants to make a bigger impact on those living with special needs.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the organization and their goals for the future from the Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas. It’s one place the nonprofit partner’s with to help people with diverse abilities tap into their creative sides.

How the Deutsch Institute helps people in our communities:

The Deutsch Institute makes use of existing resources and facilities as well as volunteer services to initiate pilot programs as well as cooperative community ventures with social service agencies.

The future goal of the institute is to expand its services and set up a bigger location at Scranton’s Robinson Park.