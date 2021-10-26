Gearing up for a boo-tiful night out: Area dental hygiene students ditch scrubs for ghoulish get-ups

The Fortis Institute in Scranton is one of the many organizations in our area preparing for free trunk or treat events this week as we near Halloween.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some area dental hygiene students are trading in their scrubs and floss this week for some scary getups.

It all ties into a free community where students at the Fortis Institute will be tricking out their car trunks to scare up some free family fun.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the event.

It takes place this Thursday at the Fortis Institute in Scranton at 517 Ash Street. It runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kids and parents are encouraged to come in costume.

This is one of the many events the Fortis dental clinic hosts throughout the year as a way to give back and connect with the community.

Many of you also shared dozens of other trunk or treat events playing out this week across our area. Check out Ryan's Facebook post below for more.

Other local fall attractions