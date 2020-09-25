Creativity during COVID: More people tricking out their rides

The pandemic not only gave all of us more time at home, but for car lovers, it gave them just what they needed to take their vehicles up a notch or 10.

Not being able to travel overseas this year or go on other big family vacations has given some more money in their pockets.

For car lovers, quarantine also meant more time to trick on their rides, which is on the rise in our area.

Workers at Jack Williams Tire Company's Auto Addictions, based in Kingston, say they've seen more and more customers this year compared to last coming in for everything from lift kits on vehicles to bigger tires.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this creativity during COVID on Friday.

