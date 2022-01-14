Suit up! It's National Dress Up Your Pet Day

Whether it’s a cool costume or just a fancy, fun sweater, it’s the "purrfect" Friday to deck out your furball. After all, it’s National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From stunning sweaters to creative costumes, those of us who are pet parents get a real kick out of dressing up our four-legged friends.

Friday, January 14, 2022, is the perfect excuse to get your furball runway ready.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has a look at just some of the hundreds of snapshots you shared.

It's a topic where the feel-good photos on social media just keep coming. More than 550 of our WNEP viewers posting your furball-turned fashionista on Ryan Leckey's Facebook page.

They are our beloved four-legged friends who are living high on the hog, so to speak. But Henry isn't the only pampered pet in our area.

Even the pooches deserve to feel fancy, like this guy, gearing up for happy hour at a bar in Scranton.

Ellie and Amos of Thornhurst are also looking PAW-some during their recent Christmas card photo shoot.

Let's face it, our pets are family. So, why wouldn't they be a part of the big day? Duncan is looking dapper from Scranton for his "human's" wedding.

Whether it's a tuxedo or this hip hat "Dallas" from Jim Thorpe wore so well on Derby Day, these fancy furballs know how to have fun and stay safe, masking up during these unforgettable times.

While the outfits can add even more personality to our pets, for others like Tobit of Bloomsburg, they help keep them comfortable and calm.

Sure the cozy sweaters can make our dogs look dapper, but you can't just forget those sweet snapshots showing our furry friends here to save the day!

Thank goodness we can count on Dusty from Archbald or Kingston native Clark Kent who's using his superpowers to help others as a guide dog in New York City.