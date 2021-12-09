Can't stop eating this time of year? There's a correlation between seasonal affective disorder and carb cravings

If you feel like you just can’t stop eating this time of year, there’s a real correlation between seasonal affective disorder and our carb cravings.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Even though we're about two weeks out from Thanksgiving and now just over two weeks until Christmas, ever feel like you're eating every day lately like it's a holiday?

You know, those carb cravings, you just can't kick?

There is some science behind it all.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey took a bite of this topic with area professionals on Thursday.

The following area health experts contributed to our report:

The science

How less sunlight impacts our moods

Combine the lack of sunlight and these shorter days we're having and it can have a real effect on the chemicals that regulate our mood. It surrounds seasonal affective disorder also known as S.A.D. Health experts say there's actually a direct connection between S.A.D. and our carb cravings.

"This is truly reflective of the fact that we're having shorter days, which means that we're having less sunlight exposure" Dr. Anne Marie Morse, a Geisinger neurologist & sleep expert, said.

"Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that affects about 5% of the population" added Clarks Summit-based psychologist Dr. Natasha Coy.

Due to the ever-changing stress surrounding the pandemic, health experts say some of these symptoms may hit those who are prone to depression a bit harder this year.

Seasonal affective disorder

Symptoms include:

feeling lingering sadness

lack of energy

craving carbs; over-eating

feeling irritated, hopeless or worthless

loss of interest in pleasurable activities

difficulty sleeping-- or sleeping too much

thoughts of death or suicide

"When time changes, we see a lot of different things that people will experience. The reality is that there are true physiological changes, meaning biochemical changes that are occurring in our bodies. When the light becomes less, our melatonin starts to be produced and it makes us feel more sleepy," Dr. Morse said.

Then there's serotonin on the other hand. It's the key hormone that stabilizes our mood and when it decreases this time of year:

It leads to "a lot of cravings for sweet food and carbohydrates" Dr. Coy said.

Cravings that can sometimes make some of us feel like we could just eat everything that's not nailed down.

Why we crave more carbs

Ryan asked Sunbury-based registered dietitian Beth Stark, "Why do we always go after the carbs?"

Stark replied, "When we eat carbohydrates, they increase our blood sugar. It can give us a little bit of an energy boost. They also do encourage serotonin production, that happiness feeling."

But Stark adds it's those quick pick me ups we should think twice about.

Those "simple carbohydrates that have added sugars. So candies and sweets, ice creams, and sugary drinks. We may desire those, but really, they're going to crash our blood sugar and kind of end up leaving you feel even more sluggish and tired."

Curb the urge

Stark had this advice to curb the carb cravings.

She said, "Really focus on high fiber, protein-rich, healthy fats in those times of cravings. So eating fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins."

Those are foods that'll make you feel fuller longer.

The science behind meal prepping & weight loss

Research also shows prepping your meals ahead of time while controlling the portion sizes can make a difference in how you feel well beyond your waistline.

It's something fitness expert and owner of Fit AF Nutrition, Jordan Galasso, has helped hundreds in our area figure out with his healthy meal prep company.

Jordan shared a few of his insider tips for those of us who always seem to be hungry.

He said, "My life hacks are consuming foods that take up a lot of space. So anything that we can consume more of without packing in calories to convince our bodies that we're eating a lot of food. So swapping out things like cauliflower rice instead eating regular rice. Zucchini noodles over regular noodles."

The power of exercise on darker days

In addition to planning your meals ahead of time with those foods that'll keep you fueled, working out can also help you get your groove back.

"Exercise also plays an important role because it helps increase the feel-good chemicals in our brain," Galasso added.

Not to mention our willpower around certain foods.

"The more you can get outside. Get that fresh air and sunshine, the better" registered dietitian Beth Stark added.

If healthier eating, regular exercise, and proper sleep just aren't the doing the trick, "please make sure that you do talk to your primary care (doctor)," said Dr. Morse.

"You know you. So if the changes in your mood are impacting you more than they normally do, go talk to somebody. Have it properly diagnosed," Dr. Coy said.

A few other tips from the pros

Stay social

Catching up friends can lift your spirits whether you feel comfortable doing that virtually or in person.

Use light therapy boxes

Also, if you're diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder, some doctors may prescribe light therapy boxes to give you a chance to feel brighter days while blocking out UV light. But some health conditions may prevent that. Doctors warn that people with diabetes or retinal damage should not use them. However, larger studies are still needed to look into just how beneficial light therapy can be.



Other food/mood-boosting ideas

The body breaks down carbs into glucose, which it uses to fuel brain activity. While protein breaks down to form glycogen that can also be used to fuel the brain, it's not as efficient of a source as glucose.

The amino acid tryptophan is what synthesizes serotonin in the body. To boost serotonin levels a natural way try including foods high in amino acids such as eggs, tofu, nuts, salmon, cheese, and turkey. For optimal absorption of tryptophan, it's advised to pair these foods with a source of whole-grain carbs like bread, rice, pasta, or oatmeal.

More research on the health benefits of meal prepping

Health experts suggest having a variety of nutritious foods for meals and snacks at your fingertips so when you do feel hungry, there are energizing choices available.

If you do ultimately binge, don't place guilt on yourself or harbor bad feelings—simply focus on making more healthful choices the next time intense cravings strike.

The general takeaway from this research is that many people will eat whatever is on their plates and aren't usually good at using their internal feedback to dictate whether they've had enough.

