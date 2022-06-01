Cozy up to this! Shows to binge watch in 2022

Need a new show to binge watch in the new year? Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has some ideas from an entertainment expert.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Now that it's feeling a lot more like winter lately, many of us love curling up on the couch to binge-watch a series or even stream a new movie from the comfort of our homes.

And if you need some ideas on what to watch next, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has you covered.

He caught up with Brian Balthazar, a go-to entertainment expert on many national shows.

Balthazar is a TV personality and the executive producer and developer of several programs on broadcast and cable television.

Here are some of his suggestions.

He said, "The Book of Boba Fett, currently on Disney Plus. Of course, if you're a Star Wars fan, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Bounty Hunter. Bobo Fett is going to Tatooine to invade the palace of Jabba the Hutt. Now, if you don't know what that means, you might want to catch up on all the Star Wars films. Stream those and then catch this right now on Disney

Plus."

"Another one that's great is Cobra Kai, season four. Now, my generation, we like The Karate Kid. This is the same characters from The Karate Kid now in season four, loved by everybody on Netflix. And of course, Ralph Macchio is back as our central figure now teaming up with his nemesis to face off a major opponent. So catch that on Netflix. So those are two great streamers that will take a lot of your time this weekend," added Balthazar.

"Let's talk about those movies coming to the big screen in our area this weekend. Which one should we be watching?" asked Ryan.

"355. It stars Jessica Chastain and an amazing ensemble cast. It's a group of international agents all trying to get after this weapon that was stolen by the wrong person, a weapon that's in the wrong hands. And of course, there's something getting in their way. Someone's tracking them. It's going to cause all kinds of trouble. It's an exciting thriller in theaters this weekend," said Balthazar.

"Brian, what's the show that should be on our radar that's airing right here on WNEP-TV?" asked Ryan.

"Okay, I love this when you have to check out Judge Steve Harvey," answered Balthazar. "Obviously, we get lots of laughs on his talk show and on Family Feud. Now he's taking that incredible humor and insight to the bench. It airs on Tuesday nights on ABC, but also you can stream it on ABC's app and on Hulu every week. And just the humor and kind of clever life lessons that only Steve Harvey can deliver. I think you're going to get a real kick out of it."