Coronavirus or allergies? Here's how to tell the difference

While COVID-19 is of the utmost concern these days, there are some other bugs making people sick right now. An area expert weighs in.

You get a tickle in your throat, maybe a cough or some other symptom, and all of a sudden, you wonder: "do I have coronavirus?"

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey tackled this topic with primary care physician Dr. Jim Sheerer at Commonwealth Health. Dr. Sheerer offered tips to help us tell if our symptoms are signs of coronavirus or something else.

Spring allergy season is now in full bloom.

" We had a mild winter this year, so there's more pollen already in the air. The trees are starting to bud, so it's an early allergy season," Dr. Sheerer said.

Here's what Dr. Sheerer has already experienced with his patients.

"You see itchy eyes, watery eyes, runny nose, stuffy nose, postnasal drip, that mucus feeling in people's throats," said Dr. Sheerer. "What you're really feeling may be simply symptoms of spring allergies."

Here's how to tell the difference between allergies and coronavirus:

" Allergies tend not to cause fever or much more than a mild cough. They don't cause fever, which is really the hallmark of something like COVID-19 or coronavirus. Fever, real, real heavy cough, real shortness of breath is more consistent with an influenza (flu) or a coronavirus," Sheerer said.

But if you're still worried about any symptoms you may have, Dr. Sheerer has this advice:

" If your mild symptoms aren't getting better or if they start to worsen, there's always someone available in your physician's office to take your call. I think if you have any concern that your symptoms may be worsening at any time, that's the time to call."

Dr. Sheerer also told Newswatch 16 one of the most important things we can do during these trying times is to stay as calm as we can.

He also added the coronavirus pandemic may forever change the way doctors practice medicine since many are now able to meet and treat, depending on the situation, through technology with something like "Telehealth."

Head here for more information from the CDC on symptoms surrounding the coronavirus.