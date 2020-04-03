Coronavirus: Facts not fear

Medical experts in our area answer many of your questions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It’s the story everyone around the world is talking about - the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with local medical experts to shine a light on the facts and to help calm people’s fears about the virus.

Ryan teamed up with doctors and other medical experts at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. They helped tackle many of your questions from social media, regarding symptoms of the coronavirus. They also highlighted how our area is preparing for it, as well as the process of testing patients.

Geisinger has a whole host of facts on the coronavirus here.

One important note: the CDC reports that many more people have come down with the flu this year compared to the coronavirus. Learn more flu facts from the CDC at this link.

Head here for facts on the coronavirus from the CDC.