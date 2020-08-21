Cornament for a cause: Cornhole tournament in Lycoming County helps fund free program for local cancer survivors

If you love the game cornhole, then a tournament hitting central Pennsylvania on Saturday has the fun in the bag.

Cornhole is a game that's become a staple of summer when it comes to outdoor games.

It's why an event tomorrow, Saturday, August 22, 2020, is capitalizing on the fun.

It's called "Survivors on the Sock." The inaugural tournament is family-friendly and takes place next to Loyalsock Creek outside at Pier 87 Bar and Grill. The address is 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA 17701.

This new cornhole tournament features food, drinks, and many raffle items to support the cause. Money raised benefits the Livestrong Program at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA in the Muncy area. To date, those who run the Livestrong Program at the Y say it's helped more than 110 local cancer survivors reclaim their health.

Organizers explain how Livestrong at the YMCA works:

"We run a 12-week program for cancer survivors. We give them small group personal training, two sessions a week for 90 minutes a session for 12 weeks. In addition, survivors also get a 12-week free family membership. That way, their entire family can use the Y.

In addition, we provide an alumni program for all graduates. Our survivors never have to leave the Y. We offer scholarships to them to keep them connected in the Y while being mindful of the bills they incurred due to their cancer diagnosis. Our Alumni program runs every week. They meet with a trainer once a week as a group. Then, get homework to complete at a later day in the week as a group.

This program will never cost a survivor a dime."

As for the tournament, the Eastern Lycoming YMCA has partnered with Heath Heller organizes local cornhole tournaments through his affiliation with West Branch Cornhole. Heath agreed to help the Y, especially since his own daughter is a brain cancer survivor.

Saturday's cornhole tournament is held in memory of Annie Alexander, who lost her courageous battle with cancer.

Event Facts:

What: Inaugural "Survivors on the Sock Cornhole Tournament"

Where: Pier 87 Bar and Grill at 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA

When: August 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Team Registration: 10 a.m. Bags fly at 11 a.m.)

Cost: $50.00 per team. Lane sponsorship: $100.00

Pre-Register at wbcbags@gmail.com

Cash prizes are award for the three top spots.

Questions about the event?

If you have any questions, contact Elisa Allen, the Wellness Director at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA. She can be reached via email at elisaa@rvrymca.org or by phone at her office at 570-546-8822 ext. 407 or by cell at 570-506-3277.

About the game of Cornhole:

The dictionary defines the game as an activity in "which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at a target consisting of an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end."