Cookin' up new changes at St. Joseph's Summer Fest as part of Go Joe 23

A drive-thru chicken dinner event is just one of the changes in store this summer as part of the St. Joseph's Summer Fest.

As part of the conclusion of Go Joe 23, St. Joseph's annual Summer Fest is always an event many look forward to attending in July on the grounds of Marywood University in Lackawanna County.

But this year, due to COVID-19, organizers cooked up some changes to the tradition that'll offer tasty ways to support the cause.

It surrounds a drive-thru chicken dinner event this Sunday, July 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Marywood University.

St. Joe's Festival 2020 Poster FINAL (003).pdf

However, tickets are required for the chicken dinner event. The deadline to get your ticket is Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. HEAD HERE for tickets and prices.

Money raised at the festival and from WNEP's Go Joe 23 supports St. Joseph's Center.

St. Joe's is a nonprofit that helps individuals diagnosed with intellectual disabilities or a developmental delay, pregnant women, young families, couples hoping to adopt, and people who require outpatient therapy.

Drive In July 2020.pdf

WNEP-TV will broadcast its annual St. Joseph's Center telethon LIVE this Saturday night, July 25, 2020, from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. The telethon is hosted by WNEP-TV's Don Jacobs, Mindi Ramsey, and Jon Meyer. Plus, Joe will be in the backyard pedaling.

The telethon will look at how St. Joe's is dealing with COVID-19 and how past donations are making improvements to facilities and new programs.

Our team will also share updates on a couple of patients viewers met in the past.

The Ride Along with Go Joe continues as well. You can register here, make a Go Joe donation, or even buy Go Joe shirts (dry-fit this year, not T-shirt). You can even send in your photos of your virtual bike ride to support Joe Snedeker.

You can also donate here, text GOJOE or TELETHON to 80888 and even use the WNEP app during the telethon.

You can also mail a check directly to St. Joseph's Center.

Check donations can be made out to St. Joseph's Center and sent to:

Go Joe 23

2010 Adams Avenue

Scranton PA, 18509

Here's how to get a Go Joe 23 shirt, while supplies last:

Check out the photo below for more Go Joe 23 events: