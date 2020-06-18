A convoy for a cause: jeep journey in Luzerne County to help local cancer patients

It's a way to go topless this weekend, with your jeep, that is!
Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club is hosting a convoy for a cause this Saturday, June 20, in Luzerne County.
The event benefits the cancer resource and wellness center Candy's Place in Forty Fort.
The convoy takes jeep owners on an hour drive and ends at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.
Event details:
- What: Convoy for a cause
- When: Saturday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Meet up is at Candy's Place, 190 Welles Street, Forty Fort
- Cost: $30.00 per jeep
- How to sign up: CLICK HERE to register your ride ahead of time.
- Can't make the event, but still want to help? Donate to Candy's Place here.
- Important note: While admission to the event is free, only jeeps are allowed to cruise in the convoy.