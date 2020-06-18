A convoy for a cause: jeep journey in Luzerne County to help local cancer patients

A fairly new organization known as "Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club" is rallying jeep lovers around our area to cruise for a cause. The event helps cancer patients.

It's a way to go topless this weekend, with your jeep, that is!

Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club is hosting a convoy for a cause this Saturday, June 20, in Luzerne County.

The event benefits the cancer resource and wellness center Candy's Place in Forty Fort.

The convoy takes jeep owners on an hour drive and ends at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.

Event details: