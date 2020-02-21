Community rallies behind Lackawanna County man in need of heart transplant

Several communities in Lackawanna County are coming together Friday night and Saturday to help a father of two who will soon undergo a heart transplant.
The events are all to help Liam McAndrew of Jefferson Township.
Liam's heart transplant could happen any day. His family and friends are rallying to make sure when it does take place and Liam's off work for a year to recover, that he can solely focus on just getting better and not financial concerns.
Newswatch 16’ s Ryan Leckey shared Liam's story from the Clarks Summit area on Friday.
An event tonight, Friday, Feb. 21, and tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 22, are open to the public to help raise cash for the cause.
Love for Liam event details
- What: Love for Liam
- When: Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
- Where: La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly Street, Dunmore
- Cost: The event costs $25 a person and includes food and drinks.
- HEAD HERE for the event page.
Yoga For Liam event details
- What: Yoga for Liam
Where: Both Mission Yoga locations
Clarks Summit Area
639 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township
Class schedule for Saturday in the Clarks Summit area
- 8:30 a.m. Hot Pilates
- 8:30 a.m. Slow Flow Yoga
- 10 a.m. Detox Flow Yoga
- 4:30 p.m. Hot Power Yoga
Scranton Location
1440 Capouse Avenue, Scranton
Class schedule for Saturday at the Scranton location
- 8:30 a.m. Vigorous Flow Yoga
- 10 a.m. Open Level Yoga
- Noon Aerial Yoga - Donation must be made online to reserve this class
- 2 p.m. Restorative Yoga
- 4 p.m. Ballet
HEAD HERE for the Mission Yoga event page.
Back story of Liam from his family
Friends & family of Scranton native Liam McAndrew see him as a genuine person whose name brings a smile to their faces. He was your typical healthy guy back in 2004 when he suddenly began struggling to breathe. Upon hospitalization, Liam was initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia, and further examination revealed he was in congestive heart failure. McAndrew was transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where tests revealed the Coxsackie B virus had caused his cardiomyopathy.
For 15 years, McAndrew, now 46, managed his condition, but his symptoms returned in the winter of 2019. Doctors diagnosed him with end-stage heart failure, and he received a left ventricular assist device implant in April. The device keeps his heart working until he receives a transplant. His positivity has never wavered, and Liam tries to live a normal life, working and spending time with his family, including wife Megan and sons Liam Peter and Rory Dempsey.