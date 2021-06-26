A new event featuring all things mac & cheese promises to serve up oodles & noodles of fun.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A one-of-a-kind festival billed as the "Cheesiest event Scranton has ever seen" is coming to Montage Mountain Resort this week.

It happens rain or shine.

Organizers say top chefs, food trucks, and food vendors will be serving up the "World's Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dishes," all things mac and cheese!

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new festival on Thursday.

Don't miss this if you're cheeesay!

Events Details:

When: Saturday June 26, 2021

Session 1

12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Session 2

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

A VIP ticket gets guests in one hour before the session start times -- 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets & What Else To Expect

Over 30 Kinds of Mac and Cheese to sample

Great craft beers, wines, and ciders to sample

Live bands and entertainment

Vote for Scranton's best mac and cheese!

The waterpark is not included with your ticket to the Mac and Cheese Festival but is open to make a day of it on the mountain.

You Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol and must bring a valid ID - Children 12 years old and under get free admission.