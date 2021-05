National Nurses Week may be winding down, but that's not stopping our area, or us, from celebrating these real-life superheroes.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For many nurses, their roles took on extra responsibility during the pandemic.

With your help on social media, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey celebrated local nurses from various healthcare organizations.

We even met up with a few Tuesday from Geisinger Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre.

How to support area nurses & other frontline workers:

Most major health care providers in our area have resources in place for people to connect with on how to give back.

