Celebrating our area’s restaurant rock stars: It’s National Waitstaff Day

When it comes to eating out, waitstaff can really make or break your experience.. May 21 is all about celebrating those who make our area's businesses so special.

Over the past few months, you probably have seen signs looking for help at area restaurants, diners, and beyond.

We've even tackled stories here on Newswatch 16 on so many places looking to hire.

But Friday, May 21, is all about celebrating those who have been there for small businesses during the pandemic and us when we head out to eat.

It's National Waitstaff Day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey celebrated our area’s restaurant rock stars with a crew from The Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven.

By the way, if you are looking for work, The Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven, along with its other locally-owned restaurants in the Scalliet Hospitality Group, is hiring. Head here for more.