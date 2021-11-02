Celebrating a Mexican tradition: Día de los Muertos

A holiday once just celebrated in a few regions of Mexico has expanded to other Latin American countries and the United States.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Many in our area and across parts of the world are celebrating a traditional Mexican holiday today.

It’s known as Day of the Dead or “Día de los Muertos.”

The tradition believes that the souls of the dead return to visit their living family members. Those who celebrate "Day of the Dead" often visit graves of loved ones and set up altars with their foods, drink, and photos.

Some schools, including Hazleton Area, are using the holiday as a way to bring a global lesson into the classroom.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the Hazleton Area High School, where students in Spanish classes spotlighted some of the history and significance behind the holiday.

As for the holiday, it's observed on November 2 each year. Day of the Dead follows "All Hallows Eve" on October 31 and The Day of the Children and All Saints Day on November 1.

Learn more about this national celebration HERE.

Other published reports show that The Day of the Dead has its earliest roots with the Aztec people in what is now central Mexico.