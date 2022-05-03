Celebrating all the good in our area: Getting ready for #570Day

An event called #570Day wants your input this week! It all surrounds a campaign shining a light on all the good here at home. Here's how you can get involved.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — From our people to our favorite places to visit, there are so many things that make northeastern and central Pennsylvania such a great spot to call home.

An upcoming event wants you to steer the ship to highlight what you love about our area.

It ties into something called #570Day which takes place this Saturday, May 7 or 5/7.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted how you can get involved in this social media campaign Tuesday morning.

Ryan was joined by some of the campaign organizers and volunteers at Eleventh Element Relaxation Spa in Edwardsville before the big day.

Below are the facts about #570Day:

Northeastern and central Pennsylvania pack a whole lot into one corner of the state. From hiking trails and breathtaking vistas to ski slopes and water parks, craft breweries and eateries dishing out local flavor, and the list goes on and on! That’s the idea behind #570Day taking place on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The groups behind #570Day:

#570Day is a new online initiative born through the combined creative efforts of The Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, The Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Luzerne County. The day aims to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the people and places within the 570 area code.

How to get involved:

Being a part of #570Day is easy! On May 7, 2022, people, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across our area are encouraged to use #570Day on social media to show what they love about living in the area. Post pictures, videos, and stories that highlight the natural beauty, businesses, and people who make the 570 area great. From your favorite pizza place, thanking a special teacher, highlighting your favorite park, or sharing the best music venue—#570Day is the time to let the good in this area shine! With so much in our area and so many stories to tell, we hope this initiative will continue to grow as it’s celebrated yearly on May 7.

Follow the project online:

You can follow #570Day on Facebook by clicking this link. It'll include updates as the day gets closer, and on May 7, watch #570Day on social media to see all the great things across our area. You can follow on Instagram @ 570_Day.

History:

Developed by The Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, the idea was sparked from similar efforts in cities and counties across the United States. Given the challenging economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, local volunteers thought #570Day would be the perfect way to bring new energy and joy to our community. A committee of passionate community leaders then developed the logistics for bringing this new initiative to life. Partnering with Coal Creative and NEPA Creative, a logo contest was developed, and Brett Withjack’s design was chosen as #570Day’s official logo. The goal is for #570Day to be celebrated every year on May 7, and organizers hope it will continue to grow in size, scope, and popularity.