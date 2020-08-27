Capturing 'happily ever after:' Live portrait paintings making a comeback

With more backyard weddings popping up during the pandemic, some couples are saying “I Do” to a different way of remembering their big day.

Forget that Kodak moment, live wedding portrait paintings are gaining more interest among couples tying the knot.

This way of capturing “happily ever after” has also helped one area artist thrive, a creativity that’s booming during the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey introduced us to artist Bonnie Flaherty who lives just outside of Clarks Summit.

Bonnie, a mother of two, has been doing live portrait paintings for three years, though she’s been dabbling in her art her entire life.

By trade, Bonnie is an accountant. Live portrait paintings were her side hustle on the weekends that she says really picked up during the pandemic.

With these unforgettable times during COVID-19, couples were looking to capture their memorable backyard moment of saying “I Do” in a unique way.

Often times, Bonnie says she’ll arrive on-site at a wedding location six hours ahead of time to sketch out the backdrop and prepare for that “unforgettable moment” whether it’s the first kiss or first dance.

Her live portrait painting prices are usually around $600 a wedding.

How to connect with Bonnie