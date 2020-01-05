Bright Side 16: Superheroes among us

National Superhero Day was Tuesday. Many of you shared with us the people who you consider superheroes. Those people who lift you up when you're down.

Superheroes -- they can come at you faster than a speeding bullet, but they're not just in comic books or on the big screen.

On Friday, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shined a light on the heroes here at home, which you told us about.

As for what really sparked this segment? National Superhero Day was officially Tuesday, April 28. Many of you shared the superheroes in your lives.

When many of us think of superheroes, those fast, flashy, and super strong characters from the comic books and movies might just come to mind.

Lately, their super cool costumes aren't just for Halloween.

Plenty of pint-sized powerhouses are using their wild imaginations and wild hair to channel their own super creativity while being stuck at home.

A text to Bright Side 16 came from Josh in Lehighton, who showed us the real villain in all of this is the coronavirus.

But those we count on day in and day out, they might just be the real superheroes -- from healthcare workers in Sunbury to the countless others on the frontlines like the sanitation worker known as "Boo" around the Berwick area.

On a recent Facebook post, so many of you told us about your superheroes. They are the people who are a part of your roots, your tribe, your family.

For Jo Lynn, she shared a story about her son, Staff Sergeant Tristen Robert. The local wrestling coach turned nursing student and soldier is currently helping at the COVID-19 testing site near Wilkes-Barre.

He is one of the many in our area who proves not all superheroes wear capes.

How to get involved in Bright Side 16:

The easiest way is by posting your uplifting photos or videos to Ryan's Facebook page when he puts the call out for those positive stories where you're making an impact.

Another way is to use "#BrightSide16" (all one word) on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. This way, it allows Newswatch 16 to find your images a lot faster.

You can also text Newswatch 16. Store this number in your cellphone: 800-533-news AKA 800-533-6397. You can save that number as WNEP, Newswatch 16, or something fun like "My Bestie Leckey."

When texting, please type the word "BrightSide16" (all one word) in the message section of the text message.