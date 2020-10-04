Bright Side 16: Songs & signs of hope

From chalk art to music, many of you, including healthcare workers, are finding the bright spots during this tough time.

From music to giving of your expertise, so many of you continue to lend your talents every day to help out during this pandemic.

Your efforts are really helping us all look on the bright side.

In this edition of Bright Side 16, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey showed the impact you continue to make on so many around our area, especially as we head into Easter weekend.

Not only did Newswatch 16 want to show how people are using their talents to help us all rise and thrive together, but also give you a glance at how some on the frontlines are giving us all a new song to sing to help keep the faith.

Thanks to you, we came across what some are calling the "UPMC Susquehanna songbirds." Two healthcare workers whose rendition of Dolly Partons' and Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream" is now more than 85,000 views strong.

Despite this office duo's obvious knack for harmonizing, by trade, Chuck Hanley is a nurse. Cathy Byham is an office assistant. Both work at UPMC Susquehanna Ear Nose and Throat in Williamsport. Their full song is below.

Chuck and Cathy are among the many on the frontlines across our area trying to find a way to keep us all smiling while keeping us safe.

I love my ENT family. Posted by Charles W Hanley III on Friday, April 3, 2020

From those helping us stay healthy to the ones keeping us fed, the unsung heroes of our area restaurants continue to do what they can to offer take out or curbside pickup. However, knowing which restaurant is offering what can be tough in this climate. It's why Carey Smith, a realtor in Bloomsburg, created a special public Facebook Group called "570 Food To Go." It's a one-stop to let everyone know who's still cookin'.

"The reason I created the 570 Food to Go group page for COVID-19 was because one: we are friends with a lot of restaurant owners, and mainly, I just wanted to create something to help the community. It really helped my family as well, and that's how it started," Smith said.

The Facebook group now has more than 2,500 members. Carey created "570 Food To Go," so families wouldn't have to bounce around from website to website or page to page to see who's open and what they're serving.

"It just became exhausting. So, for me, I thought let's streamline it," Smith said.

All businesses and foodies from all over the 5-7-0 are encouraged to join the group to share restaurant hours, menus, and more.

Carey also told Newswatch 16 that she's received several messages from local restaurants who say because of the 570 Food To Go, their sales have doubled during this tough time. They're even seeing new customers who learned about them from the Facebook page.

Another segment in Friday's Bright Side 16 segment highlighted how many of you are keeping traditions alive this weekend as Easter nears and Passover continues.

A lot of inspiring chalk art has popped up around our area, offering messages of hope and inspiration.

How to get involved in Bright Side 16:

The easiest way is by posting your uplifting photos or videos to Ryan's Facebook page when he puts the call out for those positive stories where you're making an impact.

Another way is to use "#BrightSide16" (all one word) on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. This way, it allows Newswatch 16 to find your images a lot faster.

You can also text the photos and videos to Newswatch 16 at 800-533-NEWS (800-533-6397).

When texting, please type the word "BrightSide16" (all one word) in the message section of the text message.