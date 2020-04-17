Bright Side 16: Showcasing your TikTok talents and more!

In this edition of Bright Side 16, it's a look at everything from your creative and hilarious TikTok videos to your generosity to our area's healthcare workers.

If you're an avid user of social media or have kids, it's safe to say you've probably heard of the video making app "Tik-Tok."

As part of this edition of Bright Side 16, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey gave us a glance at some of your amazing, funny, and creative videos many of you have cooked up during the quarantine.

They're videos that are really keeping people smiling.

Many of you submitted them through Ryan's recent Facebook post.

The creative videos people make on the app TikTok can sometimes take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours to shoot.

One person featured in the TikTok talent piece is Samantha Pugh from Dallas.

Her full-time job at a gym is on hold right now because of the coronavirus. She's been using the time at home to really perfect her TikTok talents.

"I had a lot of free time on my hands. So I figured I'd download the app. Once I started looking at the videos, they became addicting, and I wanted to try them," Pugh said.

If you never heard of TikTok, it's a free video-sharing social networking platform that allows users to create short mobile clips. The videos can range from lip syncs to dance videos.

"Some of them take a really long time, especially some of those that require outfit changes," Pugh said.

Another part of Friday's Bright Side 16 segment helped shine a light on how many across our area continue to step up to help those on the frontlines.

Take Tim and Vicki Stine, for example, in Central Pennsylvania. The newlyweds used a chunk of their wedding money to purchase 115 meals from "Eat and Run Catering" in Williamsport.

The couple then gave those dinners away to local grocery store workers and healthcare workers inside the emergency department at UPMC Williamsport. It happened on Easter. A time when egg hunts were a lot less crowded, but still creative.

To help support small businesses, Newswatch 16 also highlighted some hilarious and creative photos that Amanda Grace Frieder has been taking on.

The Lackawanna County-based photographer joined in a national movement billed as the "Front Porch Photo Project." Using a long-range lens, Amanda snapped various images of families in and around the Clarks Summit area. In exchange for a free professional family photo, her only request to them was that they treated their families to a take out meal from one of our area's local restaurants.

It's just another example of how many of us are finding ways to look on the Bright Side of things while hoping that better days are ahead.

