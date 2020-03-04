Bright Side 16: Saluting our frontline workers

This Bright Side 16 segment shares highlights of the essential workers making in an impact across our area.

As our area continues to deal with a dark time, "Bright Side 16" is a segment that's shining a spotlight on the uplifting moments you're creating across northeastern & central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spearheads "Bright Side 16." With help from your photos and videos, Ryan plans to share the segment and positive times you are helping to make happen on Fridays on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Part of this edition of "Bright Side 16" included a salute to those essential employees ranging from healthcare workers to those working in law enforcement.

Another segment also featured highlights from many of your homes.

How to get involved in Bright Side 16:

The easiest way is by posting your uplifting photos or videos to Ryan's Facebook page when he puts the call out for those positive stories where you're making an impact.

Another way is to use "#BrightSide16" (all one word) on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. This way, it allows Newswatch 16 to find your images a lot faster.

You can also text Newswatch 16. Store this number in your cellphone: 800-533-news AKA 800-533-6397. You can save that number as WNEP, Newswatch 16, or something fun like "My Bestie Leckey."

When texting, please type the word "BrightSide16" (all one word) in the message section of the text message.

Please be sure to tell us about the stuff you're texting, including "who's in the photo, what you're doing, and where you're from."

