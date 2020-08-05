Bright Side 16: FaceTime photo shoots and more!

In this edition, here's a look at how people are coping with the quarantine by giving back, including one wedding photographer who is offering special shoots.

Even though it feels like fall right now, many of you are still getting outside and giving us a look through your lens of those amazing, memorable moments, captured while staying at home.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared some of them with us on Friday as part of his Bright Side 16 segment.

Friday's edition was a mix of everything from family strolls in the sunshine to one wedding photographer's look at life these days.

Lackawanna County-based wedding photographer Lisa DeNardo is lending her talents to capture a time families won't forget.

"I kind of fell into a slump. But I knew I wanted to keep my creativity rolling and just trying to shift my focus from what I couldn't do to what I could do," DeNardo said.

The Dickson City resident started shooting "FaceTime photo sessions" of many area families and others around the country, including WWE wrestling star Robert Stone. Lisa is doing this all at no charge.

"The only stipulation for doing these for people was for them to donate to the CEO Weinberg Food Bank. Food is so important, and people are struggling right now," DeNardo said.

Just setting up some of the FaceTime shoots can get interesting. Lisa coaches clients through the shoot and guides them on the best places to set up in their homes.

Lisa shared her secret to how she makes those FaceTime pictures really pop!

"I drag these cellphone pictures into (Adobe) Lightroom. I crop them, I edit them, boost them, (work with) the highlights and the shadows. And that's where I kind of take what I know and what I usually do with my photo sessions and photos to the next level."

Interested in a FaceTime photo shoot with Lisa?

Reach out to her here on her professional photography Facebook page.

How to donate to CEO Weinberg Food Bank:

Click here to donate to CEO Weinberg Food, which provides food to hundreds of partner agencies that then distribute the food to those in need.

