Bright Side 16: Abington Heights teacher gets students cooking during the quarantine

From a virtual cooking classroom to a parody song that'll get us all thinking about "A Whole New World," it's the mix making up this Bright Side 16 segment.

Being stuck at home a lot more lately has many of us trying our hand in the kitchen.

As part of Friday's Bright Side 16 segment, Newswatch 16 Ryan Leckey served up the scoop on how an area teacher is getting her students cookin’ Friday mornings during the quarantine.

Abington Heights Middle School Life skills teacher Angela Montagna started teaching a cooking class online to her students, a first in 23 years.

The cooking class is on top of Angela's other online lessons that she teaches fifth through eighth-graders in the Clarks Summit area.

Parents are loving it!

"The way the families are connecting, it doesn’t feel all that distant" mom Cindy Holmes, parent of 8th grader Rose Holmes, said.

”This cooking class has been a wonderful experience for (my daughter) Olivia," mom Meg Rembecki said.

Meg's daughter Olivia replied: “I love cooking with my friends.”

There are also many other shining stars during this pandemic in many other kitchens across our area. A lot of local companies ranging from Letts Eat in Wilkes-Barre to Fit AF Nutrition continue to step up to cook up meals for those on the frontlines.

It's Generosity that’s helping us cope with this “whole new world” that a trio in Schuylkill County captured so well in this coronavirus song parody from Disney’s Aladdin. Check out the full version below.



