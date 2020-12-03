Big fundraiser, big impact for hundreds of area nonprofits

Nonprofits in central Pennsylvania are getting a helping hand this week as part of a massive online fundraising campaign called "Raise the Region."

Dozens are rallying in central Pennsylvania for one of our area's largest online fundraisers.

It's called "Raise The Region."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the campaign from Blaise Alexander Ford in the Lewisburg area.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour online fundraising campaign that runs from 6 p.m. on March 11 through midnight on March 12, 2020.

The online fundraising campaign benefits 289 nonprofits around central Pennsylvania.

Many of the organizations supported by the event are based in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships play an important role in the fundraising campaign. The company donates $150,000 in stretch funds, which help donations go farther.

To learn more about Raise the Region, view the participating nonprofits, and to donate, click here!

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of Raise the Region.