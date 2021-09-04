Behind the scenes of COVID-19 vaccines: A look at what happens before you get your shot

Newswatch 16 got a rare look on Friday at all of the legwork that's done by pharmacy teams to prepare COVID-19 vaccines for mass clinics.

Over the past few weeks, you've probably seen stories here on Newswatch 16 spotlighting the many COVID-19 vaccine clinics playing out all over our area.

But what is rarely seen is all the prep work that goes into drawing up all those doses early in the morning.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey gave us a rare look with a pharmacy team on Friday.

Ryan visited Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township. This location is one of four mass vaccine centers that provide the public with the COVID-19 vaccine including the one from Pfizer.

Kelly Bolesta, Director of Pharmacy Services at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, joined Ryan to walk us through the process.

Here are some facts from Geisinger of what the public rarely gets to see when it comes to prepping COVID-19 vaccines :

The pharmacy teams are the behind-the-scenes folks you don’t usually see when you come for your vaccine, playing a huge role in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are up early and working all day to fill syringes for the thousands of vaccines Geisinger gives each day.

Geisinger has four vaccine centers in northeast and central PA (Jenkins Township, Danville, Jersey Shore, and Lewistown)

Some days, Geisinger provides more than 3,000 vaccines per day between these sites, with Jenkins Township and Danville being the largest and busiest.

To help provide vaccines more efficiently, Geisinger set up and installed pharmacy work stations in the vaccine centers, like the one at CenterPoint.

Pharmacy is involved in just about every aspect of vaccinations, from receiving them at our hospitals to transporting them between locations and making the vaccine doses on site.

