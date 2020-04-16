Apps & ideas to keep kids busy and productive at home

An area mom offers some "news you can use" ideas on different ways to help boost kids' brain power while at home and much more.

Now that kids are out of school until further notice, parents everywhere are trying to figure out new ways to keep their kids busy at home.

Well, never fear, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with an area mom/teacher and blogger who shared some great tips.

Jenna Urban is an elementary school teacher from Dunmore.

She's a mom with three kids, who are all now home, all day long, every day.

Jenna has come up with some very creative ways to keep her kids and your kids busy.

"As a mom, I'm trying to balance not only working from home but also trying to keep my kids active," Urban said.

Her first tip for busy parents like her is to sit down and come up with a daily schedule for their kids.

"So we put together simple things like certain time to wake up in the morning, breakfast, school time, exercise, creative time, lunch, and then we're calling a friend," Urban said.

Another tip she offered is to use an app called "BusyKid" to keep your kids not only busy but also productive. It's a chores app that allows your kids to earn money.

"'BusyKid' is really neat because it allows you to set up a profile for each child and then assign chores and a certain amount of money they can earn for each chore," Urban said.

When there's money to be made, Jenna's kids welcome the chores.

"Clean bathroom, clean bathtub clean bedroom, clean microwave which my younger brother did because he just wanted to earn more money," Jenna's daughter, Mollie Urban, said.

Jenna adds, "It also teaches responsibility because what 'BusyKid' app does for you is it separates the money into savings and spending account. So, it allows the kids to not only save but also learn how to spend."

Also on Newswatch 16, Jenna shared ways to engage your kids by getting creative with leftovers. It's part of something she called "mystery box meals."

The kids have 30 minutes to take those leftovers and come up with their own culinary creations.

